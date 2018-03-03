Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 03 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

BJP Sends Himanta Biswa Sarma to Shillong

BJP Sends Himanta Biswa Sarma to Shillong
March 03
14:49 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BJP leader and North East Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma was sent to Shillong on Saturday by the party leadership to try and form a non-Congress government in Meghalaya amid likelihood of a split verdict.

The Congress has also sent its senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath in view of the party likely to emerge as the single largest party in the Meghalaya assembly polls.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav made the announcement of Sarma’s departure in Agartala.

The Congress is leading in 21 seats while the National People’s Party is ahead in 14 and the BJP in six, the Election Commission said. Polling for 59 out of the state’s 60 assembly seats was held on February 27.

The election to one seat was countermanded following the killing of a candidate. As per the counting on 58 seats out of 60, Congress was leading in 21 seats.

Both Patel and Nath were expected to ensure that the Congress does not slip out on any chance of forming government in the state unlike Manipur and Goa where the party could not form government despite emerging as the single largest party.

-IANS

Tags
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.