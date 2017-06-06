BJP Suffers Blot with Resignation of Another Leader in Garo Hills

By Saidul Khan

The resignation of BJP’s North Garo Hills district president Bachu Marak has put a blot for the party, which was expanding its base in Garo hills.

His exit from the party has forced party functionaries of the district to call for an emergent meeting to chalk out road map ahead of upcoming Meghalaya assembly election in 2018.

Bachu was working closely with party aspirants from Resubelpara, Kharkutta and Mendipathar to make grounds for the BJP in North Garo Hills. Though he had no plans to contest the upcoming election, he was steering BJP’s wheel in the district.

His resignation has send alarm bells ringing for BJP. There are strong resentment against BJP’s state and central leadership in Garo hills and many BJP leaders and members are likely to follow suit.

“I had no plans to contest upcoming election. I wanted to make BJP acceptable for the people of Garo hills. We were upbeat and were working to strengthen its base. The party leadership has failed to acknowledge our hardwork and our sentiments”, Bachu said.

When asked, if he was contemplating to join any other political parties in Meghalaya, Marak said, “As of now I have no plans to join any political parties whatsoever. However, I would be discussion further course of action along with other colleagues and take the decision accordingly”.

His resignation comes close on the heels of BJP’s West Garo Hills president Bernard Marak’s resignation on the issue of “beef ban”.

Bachu had attracted party leadership national spokesperson Nalin Kohli’s criticism following his statement on facebook proposing bitchi (rice beer) – beef party in Garo hills to mark Modi government’s three year’s in office.

Disheartened to quit BJP, Bachu said, “It was a difficult decision to make but I cannot compromise on the sentiments of the Garos. As a Garo it is my responsibility to protect the interest of my community. Beef eating is part of our culture and tradition. The BJP’s non-secular ideology to impose on us is not acceptable”, he added.

On Monday, he submitted his resignation letter to state party president Shibun Lyngdoh. “I quit and resign from the party for dishonouring my culture and traditional practices”, he wrote in his resignation letter.

He accuses the BJP of not accepting the Garo culture, traditions and food habits and writes that unlike Nakam bitchi (a dry fish recipe), beef is also part of their traditional food habits.

However, national spokesperson of BJP in-charge of Meghalaya Nalin Kohli has a different take on the entire issue.

Reacting on the resignation of Bachu, he said, “It was expected and we welcome it since disciplinary action against him was also in process. These persons were actively working to sabotage the prospects of our potential candidates next year. They were aspirants themselves and the party did not see them as winning candidates”.

Kohli also said that currently the party reorganization at the district level was in process and they were likely to be replaced by other leaders in the Garo hills. “It must be recalled that the state office bearers team and state executive team was reorganized a couple of months ago”.

Refusing to accept that resignation will have any impact on the party Kohli said, “The BJP’s single point agenda for Meghalaya is Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s sabka saath sabka vikas. The party is gearing up to contest the forthcoming Meghalaya state election on this positive agenda of development and exposing the rampant corruption, unfulfilled promises and lack of development under the Congress government of Dr. Mukul Sangma”.

On the issue of beef ban, Kohli reiterated that nothing is farther from the truth since under our constitutional scheme; the Central Government cannot encroach on the area of what a state government has to decide.