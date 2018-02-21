BJP Thinks They Can Buy God: Rahul Gandhi in Meghalaya

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at the Bhartiya Janata Party in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills by saying that the arrogance of the later was such that they tried to buy the churches of Meghalaya by offering crores of money but miserably failed.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election campaign in Garobadha of West Garo Hills along with Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, All India Congress Committee General Secretary CP Joshi.

“I know that BJP has bought many MLAs, MPs and leaders in Meghalaya. They have even bought some of my party members too. But now in their arrogance they think they can buy God. Are the Khasis, the Garos, the Jaintias, Rabhas and other tribal groups here to be bought, NO,” he said.

Gandhi while attacking the Modi led BJP government for its unfulfilled promises towards the people of the country said, “Four years ago, the people of India reposed their faith in Modi ji and the BJP because of their grand promises. But as the government enters the fag end of its tenure it is clear that instead of giving hope security and economic growth, they have dealt us with only hopelessness, unemployment, fear, hatred and violence.”

Bringing up the recent PNB scam India, Rahul Gandhi also claimed that with the Nirav Modi and Vijay Malya scandals, it is clear that the Modi led government could not remove corruption but only actively participating in it.

“I know they (BJP) have lots of money, as some of the richest Indians, including perhaps those who have run away with money stolen from Indian banks, are their supporters.”

In the campaign, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma also criticized Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in the hill state a day before for campaigning for BJP.

Rajnath Singh had blamed the ruling Congress for the killing of NCP leader Jonathone N Sangma that the government led by Mukul Sangma is not at all serious about the law and order situation in the state.

“Yesterday the honorable Home Minister of this great nation comes and criticizes the state government saying that there is lawlessness in the state. He has tried to shrug off his own responsibility by passing it on to state government. In respect of fighting the anti nationals, in respect of fighting the militants and terrorist organizations, he has forgotten that it is the job of government of India that the Ministry of Home is responsible to take care of the International borders through which all sophisticated arms have been smuggled by the insurgents outfit , And this particular attitude of the home minister of this nation does not order well for this nation,” said Mukul Sangma.

He also claimed that the Union of government instead of cooperating in the tacking the insurgency in \Meghalaya, tactfully withdrawing the security forces in the region.

The rally was attended by over 5000 people.