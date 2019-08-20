‘BJP to form next govt in Sikkim in 5-6 months’

NET Bureau

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) spokesperson and former parliamentarian PD Rai have said that the BJP will form the next government in Sikkim within 5-6 months.

He said that after the switching over of 10 SDF MLAs to the BJP, and looking at the recent history in states such as Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka, the BJP will try to form “a strong and stable” government in the Northeastern Himalayan state.

He said that the BJP will work out with MLAs of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, predicting a split in the party. “Some SKM legislators are sympathetic towards BJP,” he said.

Source: The Assam Tribune