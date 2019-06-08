Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 08 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

BJP to rule the country for long years: Ram Madhav

BJP to rule the country for long years: Ram Madhav
June 08
13:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday asserted that the party which has been able to win the Lok Sabha election with overwhelming support from the people would rule the country for long years.

The Congress had ruled the country for 27 long years from 1950 to 1977 uninterrupted, which is a record in the country’s journey after Independence and the BJP wants to improve on it, he said while addressing a victory rally here.

He said the ruling party normally faces anti-incumbency after completion of five year term but Narendra Modi has broken the jinx by securing more seats and votes than he had bagged in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

“While BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi had secured 17 crore votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, in 2019 election he has been able to poll 23 crore votes which is 6 crore more votes”, he explained.

Ram Madhav said the BJP Government would continue for long years…… “We are going to celebrate 75 years of country’s independence in 2022 and also celebrate centenary celebration of country’s independence in 2047”, he said.

“Modi Government has been able to maintain peace from 2014. No corruption, good pace of welfare activities, commitment for a strong nation and nationalism have made Modi a formidable leader in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”, he explained.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP Mohila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar also addressed the rally.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
2019 Lok Sabha electionsBJPRam Madhav
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.