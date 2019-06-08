BJP to rule the country for long years: Ram Madhav

NET Bureau

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday asserted that the party which has been able to win the Lok Sabha election with overwhelming support from the people would rule the country for long years.

The Congress had ruled the country for 27 long years from 1950 to 1977 uninterrupted, which is a record in the country’s journey after Independence and the BJP wants to improve on it, he said while addressing a victory rally here.

He said the ruling party normally faces anti-incumbency after completion of five year term but Narendra Modi has broken the jinx by securing more seats and votes than he had bagged in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

“While BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi had secured 17 crore votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, in 2019 election he has been able to poll 23 crore votes which is 6 crore more votes”, he explained.

Ram Madhav said the BJP Government would continue for long years…… “We are going to celebrate 75 years of country’s independence in 2022 and also celebrate centenary celebration of country’s independence in 2047”, he said.

“Modi Government has been able to maintain peace from 2014. No corruption, good pace of welfare activities, commitment for a strong nation and nationalism have made Modi a formidable leader in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”, he explained.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP Mohila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar also addressed the rally.

Source: The Assam Tribune