BJP trying to establish “religious based kingdom” in the country: Lal Thanhawla

NET Bureau

Former Mizoram Chief Minister and state Congress president, Lal Thanhawla on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to establish a “religious based kingdom” in the country.

Addressing a political session at the Congress Bhavan here, the veteran Congress leader said even many of the Hindus do not endorse the BJP’s Hindutva policy and its bid to transform India into a Hindu kingdom. He also slammed the BJP’s manifesto which was released recently.

Comparing India with a garden where there are different types of flowers, Thanhawla said there are many other religious minorities in the country and “an attempt to make it as a particular community or religious kingdom would also result in national disintegration.”

He also said that both former Prime Minister, Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani were much better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. Thanhawla added that the BJP was less communal during the time of Vajpayee and Advani.

The Congress leader also slammed Modi government for its alleged “fake promises.”

Stating that people are not happy with Modi’s report card, the Congress president alleged that BJP government has failed to fulfill its promises during five years of its rule. He also alleged that the country faced the worst unemployment problem and economic recession during the Modi led BJP regime. Thanhawla expressed hope that the Congress led UPA would come back to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

While slamming the Mizoram government led by Mizo National Front (MNF) for flagging the liquor issue before the state assembly polls last year, Thanhawla said no country has so far successfully prohibited alcohol.

Lal Thanhawla has, meanwhile, thanked the people and officials for the peaceful election to the lone Lok Sabha seat held on April 11. He also lauded Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF), a church sponsored poll watchdog, and civil societies for their efforts towards the peaceful polling.

Source: Morung Express