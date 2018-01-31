Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 01 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

BJP Trying to Malign Image of Left Front Govt in Tripura: Biman Bose

BJP Trying to Malign Image of Left Front Govt in Tripura: Biman Bose
January 31
21:49 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CPI-M politburo member Biman Bose on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was not leaving any stone unturned to malign the image of the Left Front Government in Tripura so that it cannot emerge as a model state of development in the country.

Addressing an election rally at Jaipur in Agartala, Bose said the Left Front government in Tripura has created an instance of amity among tribals and non tribals, upheld the standard of living of common and poor people including peasant and workers and developed the state in many ways.

“BJP which is an intolerant party is now leaving no stone unturned to malign the image of the Left Front government in Tripura so that it cannot emerge as a model state of development,” Bose who is also the chairman of the Left Front in West Bengal said.

However, he claimed the opposition party would not succeed to confuse people about the good governance of the Left Front in Tripura. Bose said “BJPs slogan is Hindi, Hindu and Hindusthan, but we know that India is a secular, multi-lingual and multi-religious country and we have to protect this cultural fabric of the country, because it is our tradition”.

He alleged that the BJP is a party of “false promise”. Bose said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured people of the country that every year two crore unemployed people would get jobs but the number of unemployed was increasing.

He said the BJP had promised that prices would be brought under control but instead prices of essential commodities have sky rocketed.

-PTI

Tags
Biman BoseLeft Front government
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.