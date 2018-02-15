BJP Urges CEC to Remove Meghalaya DGP for ‘Helping’ Mukul Sangma

The BJP on Thursday demanded removal of Meghalaya Director General of Police SB Singh for allegedly helping Chief Minister Mukul Sangma in the election.

The complaint against the DGP was lodged with Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat by a BJP delegation led by its national spokesman Nalin Kohli in Shillong.

We request the Election Commission to consider immediate removal of the DGP and appointment of a neutral state police chief, the BJP said, in a written complaint to the CEC, who is here to review the poll-preparedness of the poll-bound state.

The party alleged that the police chief along with some other police officers have been openly campaigning on behalf of the chief minister. The BJP team also drew attention of the CEC towards hate speeches on social media and sought legal action against hate mongers.

BJP which is contesting on 47 seats out of a total 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya is trying to dislodge the Congress from power. The party has also accused the Chief Minister of rigging the elections in his constituency using militants. Militancy has raised its head again in the Garo Hills region where the Chief Minister is contesting.

Revival of militancy before elections is a ruse by the CM to rig elections in his constituency, the party stated, demanding that deployment of CAPFs be rested with the police observers.

-PTI