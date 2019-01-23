BJP Wins 19 Seats Out of 28 Declared in NC Hills Council Election

NET Bureau
The BJP has won 19 seats out of the 28 seats in North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) announced.
The counting for the 28 constituencies of the Council began in the morning on Tuesday.
Out of that, the BJP won 19 seats and Independents bagged 6 seats, Congress party bagged 2 seats and AGP got 1 seat.
The polling for the 28 seats of the 12th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in Dima Hasao district took place on January 19 and over 75 percent voter turnout was recorded.
Source: Pratidin Time