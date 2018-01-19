Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 19 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

BJP Worker Killed in Tripura, Party Accuses CPI(M)

January 19
12:29 2018
A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was allegedly killed in Tripura’s Shimna on Monday night.

The BJP alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) was behind the murder.

The incident took place at Kathacherra village under Sidhai Police Station of Shimna constituency of West Tripura district.

BJP leader and former MLA Ratan Lal Nath said Chiranjit Das, party’s Yuva Morcha worker was allegedly murdered by a CPI(M) supporter Kartik Das.

He added, “At least seven BJP supporters have been murdered by CPI(M) in last one year as the party in power is frustrated. They are trying to terrorise the voters against supporting or joining the BJP.”

On the ongoing murders, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla said, “There is nothing called law and order in the state of Tripura and the murders attest this fact.”

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary Bijan Dhar denied any hand of the party in the murder.

On January 3, a BJP supporter Amulya Malakar of Rajnagar under P.R. Bari police station area limits in South Tripura was hacked to death allegedly by a CPI(M) supporter.

ANI

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.