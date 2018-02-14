Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 14 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

BJP, NDPP Will Get Absolute Majority in Nagaland: Johnny G Rengma

BJP, NDPP Will Get Absolute Majority in Nagaland: Johnny G Rengma
February 14
13:48 2018
The BJP and newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) will have absolute majority to form the next government in Nagaland, claimed BJP National Executive Member, Johnny G Rengma.

BJP and NDPP is the only pre-poll alliance and are contesting the elections on 20:40 seat sharing basis in Nagaland which will go to elections on February 27.

“BJP and NDPP alliance will lead the state with NDPP nominee Neiphiu Rio, who has been declared elected unopposed, as the chief minister, after the February 27 polls in the State,” Rengma told reporters.

Rengma also reiterated the stand of BJP election for solution, while expressing the hope that Naga people will understand that the Naga political issue is vast and there has to be an established government to take over the implementation of the any solution being granted to the Naga people.

After the elections it is not the political parties but the government will decide the present and future of the Naga people, he said, while appealing upon all to imbibe my nation first, party second and individual interest last.

Asked on the reason for dumping its erstwhile alliance the ruling Naga Peoples Front Rengma said we have entered into a seat sharing alliance for the elections with NDPP but we have not left any of our former alliance. NDPP is a new political party but the seat sharing with BJP will help the formation of the next government, he said.

Meanwhile, Rengma, who is also a Non-official Director of the National Schedule Tribes Finance and Development Corporation,highlighted about the efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government towards the upliftment of the tribal people, special in North East Region.

-PTI

BJPJohnny G RengmaNDPP
