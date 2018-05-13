Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 13 May 2018

Northeast Today

BJP’s Network with Minorities has Increased in Tripura: Ansari

BJP’s Network with Minorities has Increased in Tripura: Ansari
May 13
15:08 2018
BJP Minority Morcha president Abdul Rasheed Ansari has said that the saffron party’s network has increased among minorities in Tripura after the BJP-IPFT government came to power in the state.

Ansari, who was on a two-day visit to the state, told reporters yesterday that he had reviewed the activities of the party and its Minority Morcha in the state since his visit on Friday.

“I have reviewed the activities of the party and its Minority Morcha here. They have gained ground. Organisational work here has been accelerated since the new government came to power,” he said.

Ansari claimed that with the BJP-IPFT combine coming to power two months ago by overthrowing the CPI(M)-led Left Front in Tripura, it had opened new possibilities of development for all sections of people, including the minorities.

“A change has come in Tripura. It is like the change that came at the Centre in 2014. Now developments will take place at a faster pace”, he said.

The Minority Morcha leader alleged that the Left Front government during its 25-year rule that ended this year, had only committed ‘rajnaitik dhokha’ (political bluff) with the people of the state.

Asked about allegations of the Congress and the Left against the BJP being “anti-dalit and anti-minority”, Ansari said the comments were made out of frustration.

Ansari claimed that his party will win the 2019 Lok Sabha election with a greater margin than before.

He claimed that people from the minority and dalit communities would extend more support to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI

