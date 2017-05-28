Black Box of IAF’s Missing Sukhoi-30 Found

A ground search and rescue party, consisting of Para (Special Forces) and Indian Air Force Guards along with the army, reached Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Sunday, where Sukhoi-30 jet crashed, and recovered the aircraft’s Black Box. However, there is no information about its two pilots.

“One of the search teams has reached the crash site located in a forest along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and recovered the black box,” said defence spokesman based in Tezpur. “Further search is on but nothing is known so far regarding the two pilots,” he added.

On May 23, the aircraft lost contact, following which a massive search operation was launched to track the jet. The aircraft was later found in a heavily forested area about 60 kilometres from Tezpur in Assam, where it went missing on Tuesday.

The Russian made jet took off around 9:30 am on a routine training sortie and went off the radar near the Arunachal Pradesh’s Doulasang area, bordering China. The aircraft was inducted in Tezpur air base in 2009. At present, Tezpur has two squadrons of SU-30 aircraft, each comprising of 12 to 16 aircraft.

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry has been instituted to investigate the cause of the accident.