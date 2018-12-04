Black Necked Crane Land in Tawang

NET Bureau

The sacred black necked crane arrived once again in its wintering abode in the Pangcheng valley along the Nyamjang Chhu River in Tawang on Monday (December 3).

As two cranes landed at Zemithang, locals, who consider the sacred bird as an embodiment of the sixth Dalai Lama, rejoiced at their auspicious arrival.

The sixth Dalai Lama, His Holiness Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, born in the Monpa community in Tawang in 1683, has written about the majestic bird in one of his famous poetries.

A short 3-km stretch of the Nyamjang Chhu River between Brokenthang and Zemithang in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh is one of the only two regular, long-term wintering sites of the bird in India currently.

The other site is Sangti valley in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The bird is protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and is in the ‘vulnerable category’ as per the IUCN.

Although the birds were seen in the Chug valley in 2016, it is yet to be confirmed as a regular wintering site over a longer period of time.

The National Green Tribunal in a landmark judgement dated April 7th 2016 had suspended the environmental clearance granted to the 780 MW Nyamjang Chhu project, the barrage site and submergence of which will destroy the wintering site of the bird. The appeal had been filed by the Save Mon Region Federation.

Alarmingly, the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) of the proposed project by the project developers had failed to record the importance of the wintering site and in fact did not mention the Black-necked crane even once.

However, subsequent to the environmental clearance, a study on the Tawang river basin commissioned by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and conducted by the North Eastern Hill University, had unequivocally recorded the importance of this site as a wintering habitat of the black-necked crane and also concerns of local people regarding destruction of the winter home of the sacred bird due to the proposed project.

Therefore, the state government commissioned study could call the bluff of the study commissioned by the project developers.

The NGT in its April 2016 judgement had directed the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to conduct an impact assessment of the 780 MW Nyamjang Chhu project on the black-necked crane.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

Image Credit: International Crane Foundation