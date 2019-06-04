Blacklisted by India, 11-year-old Polish girl pens letter to PM Modi seeking return

NET Bureau

After her mother failed to attract the attention of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, an 11-year-old Polish girl has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their return to India.

Alicja Wanatko, in her handwritten letter to Modi and newly appointed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, has also invoked her love for Lord Shiva, the Nanda Devi mountain and her fond memories of caring of cows during her stay in Goa.

“I love my school in Goa, the beautiful nature and I am missing my volunteering in the animal rescue centre there where I was helping to take care of cows. My mum could not re-enter India on 24th March 2019 after a short trip out and we were told we were blacklisted due to our overstay,” Alicja has said in her letter, which was tweeted to Modi and Jaishankar by her mother Marta Kotlarska.