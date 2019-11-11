Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 11 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Blast at contractor’s office-cum-residence in Manipur

Blast at contractor's office-cum-residence in Manipur
November 11
13:49 2019
NET bureau

Unidentified miscreants on Monday triggered a low intensity blast at the residence-cum-office of a contractor in Imphal West district.

No casualty was reported in the incident, a police officer said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded at around 5.04 am at the office of Bhartiya Infra Project Limited at Langthabal locality, smashing window panes of the building and damaging the compound wall of the structure, he said.

The bomb squad of the state police has reached the site, about 7 km from here, and taken stock of the situation, the officer said.

The police has also registered an FIR in connection with the blast.

Today’s blast is the third explosion to have taken place in the state this month.

On November 5, a powerful IED had exploded at the busy market place of Thangal Bazaar in Imphal town, injuring five police officers and a civilian,

Three BSF personnel were injured in another blast at Telipati area in Imphal East district on November 2.

 

Source: Business Standard

