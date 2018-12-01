Blazing Inferno Reduces Eight Houses To Ashes In Mongku

NET Bureau

Eight houses were gutted in a fire that broke out on Thursday midnight at Mongku under Pasighat Sadar circle in East Siang district.

In an official release it was informed that temporary shelters have been provided to the affected families at Government Primary School, Mongku. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

All household items, including valuable ornaments were reportedly destroyed in the fire.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong, who rushed to the site, provided immediate relief to the affected families.

The local MLA along with the Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak, SP Prashant Gautam and the officials of the District Disaster Management Authority visited the affected families and provided immediate relief of Rs.3,800 each to the affected families.

The DC has urged people to take utmost precautions while handling fire to avoid such incidents.

The properties lost or damaged are being assessed by a five-member committee constituted by the District Administration and led by EAC (HQs) Henkar Lollen.