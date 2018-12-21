Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 21 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Block Points Cleared at Sela and Nuranang

Block Points Cleared at Sela and Nuranang
December 21
23:27 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

After 3 days of continuous efforts from BRO, Administration, and police, today at around 1630hrs we could able to clear all the block point at Sela and nuranang, which has been blocked since 18/12/2018 due to heavy snowfall. All stranded vehicles and tourist have safely reached their destination.  I would like to suggest all the travelers not to travel after 1630hrs and morning before 0730 hrs for 3 to 4 day because the road is very icy and slippery. All the driver and vehicle owner are suggested to keep tire chain and nylon roop for emergency purpose. All the travelers/passengers are also advised to keep some eatable item during the journey. Advice and suggestion from SDMO Jang…..

 

Tags
emergencyicy and slipperySela and Nuranang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.