Block Points Cleared at Sela and Nuranang

NET Bureau

After 3 days of continuous efforts from BRO, Administration, and police, today at around 1630hrs we could able to clear all the block point at Sela and nuranang, which has been blocked since 18/12/2018 due to heavy snowfall. All stranded vehicles and tourist have safely reached their destination. I would like to suggest all the travelers not to travel after 1630hrs and morning before 0730 hrs for 3 to 4 day because the road is very icy and slippery. All the driver and vehicle owner are suggested to keep tire chain and nylon roop for emergency purpose. All the travelers/passengers are also advised to keep some eatable item during the journey. Advice and suggestion from SDMO Jang…..