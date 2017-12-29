Blockade on NH-2 to Protest Manipur Driver’s Kidnapping Lifted

A drivers’ union in Imphal began an indefinite wildcat blockade along the Imphal-Dimapur NH-2 on Friday morning to protest the government’s inaction on the kidnapping of a driver. The stir was however lifted after the government assured it would act.

The blockade was called off in the afternoon after the government assured it will secure safe release of A. Adikho who was kidnapped on Thursday, said a member of the Surface Drivers’ Union.

With the blockade off, movement of vehicles started, and drivers and passengers who had been stranded on the mountain highway from the early chilly morning got a respite.

Official sources said the state government suspects involvement of some cadres, who came overground after signing the Suspension of Operation agreement, in the kidnap.

Official indications are that the state government had approached the Union Home Ministry on the issue.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has been critical of the arrangements under the pact –which was signed between the Centre, the state government and underground militant groups operating in the state — calling it a “complete failure”.

A large number of tribal and non-tribal armed groups had come overground under the arrangement.

However, there are allegations are that ground rules are being breached. There had been protests from some villagers when the government tried to open designated camps to lodge the signatories to the agreement.

