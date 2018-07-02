Blood Donation Camp Organised in Guwahati

Sampradaan – A voluntary blood donation camp along with the programme of plantation of trees, with high spiritual value- “ChandanTree” was organised by the ROTARACT CLUB OF GUWAHATI LUIT, along with Blood Bank MMCH at Guwahati on Sunday.

While inaugurating the camp, Chief Guest – GMC Counsellor Raj Kumar Tiwari explained the significance of 1st July being a HAPPY DOCTORS DAY, tree plantation week, voluntary blood donation camp. Guest of Honour Prabhat Kumar Kedia , Ex-Governor of Rotary District, in his speech, has expressed the idea of voluntary blood donation as an involvement of the youth community and their valuable services towards society.

The superintendent of MMCH Dr Madhab Rajbongshi, founding president Tushar Jalan, president elect- Saurav Jhunjhunwala, hospital administrative officers, Deputy Superintendent, Dr K.K Deka, Dr Sumi Rajbongshi and other duty doctors were also present during the opening ceremony.

Dr P.K. Baruah Associate professor, i/c blood bank MMCH expressed the need of voluntary blood donation from the grassroots level and also up gradation of present blood bank MMCH to a modern blood banking system with the state-art-facilities in the city.

The dual project was to mark the New Rotaract Year 2018.