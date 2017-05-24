Bodies of 2015 Churachandpur Victims Laid to Rest After 632 Days

The mortal remains of the eight of the nine who died during the agitation against the three ILP Bills in 2015 in Churachandpur district, Manipur were on Wednesday laid to rest. Thousands gathered at the Hiangtam Lamka Public Ground, where, a public service was held before the bodies were finally laid to rest at a Memorial Ground at Mata Khuga Dam, Lamka, Churachandpur.

Manipur Ministers Thongam Biswajit, Nemcha Kipgen, Losii Dikho, V Hangkhanlian and Chief Secretary Oinam Nabakishore attended the function.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Biswajit said, it is of immense pleasure for the present government that today we are able to bring an amicable understanding to all past mistakes through a concerted efforts of the people and government and that the last rites are performed.

Past governments may have acted in the best of interest, however, what is good or bad is to be decided by the people, he said adding that the present government will act to deliver the people from all their grievances. The government will visit all the districts of the State and look into the grievances of the people, he said expressing firm belief that the relation between the different communities can never be severed.

Stating that misunderstandings may come up between the different communities at times, the Minister sought cooperation of all to avoid all such misunderstandings. The Minister further assured that, the present government will never hurt the sentiments or interest of any community and consult all stakeholders while making decisions which could affect the people.

He further sought cooperation of all the communities to bring development in the State. Asserting that different ethnic groups reside in the State, the Minister continued Manipur comprises of both the hills and the valley. He elaborated Manipur cannot be called a developed State if only the valley is developed while the hills lie neglected or vice-versa. The government is for the people and will certainly bring peace and communal harmony in the State, he added.

V Hangkhalian saluted the sacrifices of nine youths and also expressed grief for those injured in the 2015 agitations. He said let the blood shed by the youth for the cause of the tribal rights unite us to work together for a better tomorrow. The Minister also thanked the JAC, DC Churachandpur R Sudhan, SP Rakesh Balwal, 27th Sector Brigadier Ajay Kumar and 25 Bn Commandant for extending support to make the day a success.

Nine persons were killed in September 2015 during a violence that erupted after the Manipur assembly passed three Inner Line Permit Bills in August 2015. One body was buried earlier. The Manipur assembly had passed the three Inner Line Permit (ILP) bills on August 31, 2015. However, from the next morning, the tribals launched various forms of agitations against the “anti-tribal bills”.