Sun, 14 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Bodies of Climbers Found

October 14
16:29 2018
NET Bureau

In Nepal, bodies of nine climbers from the base camp of the Mount Gurja have been retrieved. The rescue team reached base camp and airlifted all nine bodies on Sunday morning.

Five Korean climbers and three Nepali guides were killed after their camp was devastated by a violent snowstorm on Friday. One Nepali guide was missing and his body was also recovered on Sunday morning.

The Korean expedition team and their Nepali guides were camping at the foot of 7,193 meters Mount Gurja for last few days and waiting for a window of good weather to attempt the summit.

Mount Gurja is the rarely climbed mountain in Nepal’s Annapurna region. It lies next to avalanche prone Dhaulagiri, the world’s seventh highest peak. The storm is the deadliest in Nepal since 18 people killed at the Mount Everest base camp in 2015 in an avalanche triggered by a powerful earthquake.

SOURCE: All India Radio

