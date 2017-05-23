Bodies of Manipur Activists Killed in 2015 Violence to be Buried

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said the bodies of eight tribal activists killed in mob violence in September 2015 in the state’s Churachandpur district will be buried on Wednesday.

Singh has been invited to the burial of the bodies of the activists which had been preserved in the morgue since September 2015. The officials, however, said that owing to security concerns, the Chief Minister may not go to Churachandpur district.

The activists were killed in the violence that took place after the Manipur assembly passed three Inner Line Permit Bills on August 31, 2015. The tribals in Churachandpur district, however, had protested from the next day and called the bills ‘anti-tribal’.

On Tuesday, the memorial huts of the bodies were set afire by some unknown persons. The All Tribal Women’s Union and the All Tribal Movement Lamka have also opposed the MoU signed between the Manipur government and the Joint Action Committee against the ‘anti-tribal Bills’.

Under the MoU, the government agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh each as ex-gratia, provide a job to a member from each of the bereaved families and probe police excesses, if any.

Earlier, the tribal activists had demanded a new district, and extension of the 6th schedule of the Constitution. However the government refused to consider them saying that these demands have nothing to do with the talks to dispose of the bodies.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour wildcat general strike called from 8 p.m. on Monday threw normal life out of gear in Moreh, located on the India-Myanmar border, affecting border trade. The shutdown was called by several civil society organisations to protest the gunning down of a woman porter Arambam Shaati on Monday by two-scooter borne masked youths.

“We are deeply concerned over the burgeoning violence at Moreh. Two army men had been killed near Moreh. Four policemen were also wounded. There have been four bomb blasts and one woman was killed,” Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said. “These evil designs may have something to do with a plan to sabotage the Act East policy. I have submitted a report to the Home Minister. I am convening a meeting of the Unified Command to take stock of the situation,” he added.

