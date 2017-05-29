Bodies of Two Students Arrive in Mizoram

The bodies of two students found dead near Panikhaiti Rail gate in Guwahati on Sunday, arrived in Aizawl on Monday afternoon.

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex Mizo student body, said the bodies would be taken to south Mizoram’s Lunglei town for funeral scheduled to be held on Tuesday at 10 am.

R Lalmalsawma, a student of Physiotherapy and C. Lalhmangaihsanga, a student of Dialysis course at the Assam Downtown University, were reportedly found dead on Sunday morning and their bodies were being brought to Mizoram.

Police suspect homicide and investigation was launched into the gory incidence. Tension gripped the state though no reports of untoward incidence have been received from any parts of the state, police said.

