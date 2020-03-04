Bodoland University 1st Convocation ceremony held

NET Web Desk

The 1st Convocation Ceremony of Bodoland University was held on Tuesday. A total of 797 degrees, including 40 PhD and 525 post-graduates, were awarded in the first convocation of Bodoland University.

Assam Governor and Chancellor of the University, Jagdish Mukhi attended the convocation ceremony.

In his speech, Mukhi said this is the day of glory not only for the university but also for the guardians whose children have been studying in the university and for those who have already studied here. “ I consider this Convocation as an important marker in the life of this university because it shows not just what this university has achieved till now but also the vision it upholds for the future”, he said.

During the ceremony, the governor unveiled the statue of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma at the entrance of the Bodoland University campus.

Established in 2009 as a state university, the Bodoland University, Kokrajhar is the first and only university in Bodoland Territorial Region.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion were Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary, minister Pramila Rani Brahma. Prof. K.K. Aggarwal, chairman, National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi was the chief guest of the event.

Image credit: @jagdishmukhi