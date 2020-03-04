Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 04 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Bodoland University 1st Convocation ceremony held

Bodoland University 1st Convocation ceremony held
March 04
16:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Web Desk

The 1st Convocation Ceremony of Bodoland University was held on Tuesday. A total of 797 degrees, including 40 PhD and 525 post-graduates, were awarded in the first convocation of Bodoland University.

Assam Governor and Chancellor of the University, Jagdish Mukhi attended the convocation ceremony.

In his speech, Mukhi said this is the day of glory not only for the university but also for the guardians whose children have been studying in the university and for those who have already studied here. “ I consider this Convocation as an important marker in the life of this university because it shows not just what this university has achieved till now but also the vision it upholds for the future”, he said.

During the ceremony, the governor unveiled the statue of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma at the entrance of the Bodoland University campus.

ESLMF6XUcAATKYk

Established in 2009 as a state university, the Bodoland University, Kokrajhar is the first and only university in Bodoland Territorial Region.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion were Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary, minister Pramila Rani Brahma. Prof. K.K. Aggarwal, chairman, National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi was the chief guest of the event.

Image credit: @jagdishmukhi

Tags
Bodoland University
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.