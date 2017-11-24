Body Found Hanging at Jaipur’s Nahargarh Fort, Anti-Padmavati Message Nearby

Amid the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati, a body was found hanging in Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort, with slogans against the movie scribbled on stones nearby.

“Padmavati ka virodh. Hum putle nahin jalate….latkate hain” slogans were seen on the stones nearby the body.

“It is early to comment on it as the matter is under investigation. The identity of the man, around 40-years-old, is yet to be ascertained,” Satyendra Singh, DCP Jaipur (North), told IANS.

Padmavati, based on the life of a Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati, is in the eye of the storm following protests from right-wing groups over alleged tampering with historical facts, a charge which Sanjay Leela Bhansali has categorically denied.

Meanwhile, Shri Rajput Karni Sena said it condemns violence and has nothing to do with the body found at the Nahargarh Fort.

On Wednesday, the Karni Sena had said that it would not allow the period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor to be released even if required changes were made in it.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, has now been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat all BJP ruled states – and Punjab, ruled by the Congress, have already opposed the release of the movie.

Amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji’s characters, various Rajput and other groups have been protesting against the film, alleging it “distorts” history and hurts the sentiments of the people.

Facing massive opposition at home, Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie ‘Padmavati’ has been cleared uncut by the British censors even as the Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to hear a plea seeking directions that the film is not released abroad on December 1.

However, a functionary at Viacom 18 said there was no plan to release the film globally without it being cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on December 1, the release date of the film has now been postponed by the makers till further notice.

