Tue, 16 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Body of 20-Year-Old Model Found in a Suitcase, Accused Arrested

October 16
13:12 2018
A 20-year-old aspiring model was murdered in Mumbai on Monday. The victim has been identified as Mansi Dixit, who had moved to Mumbai from Rajasthan to become a model.

 Mansi was murdered by 20-year-old Muzammil Sayyed, who allegedly strangled her and stuffed her body in a suitcase, to dump it in Malad. Sayyed was arrested on Monday evening.

The police said that the two had met over the internet and the incident happened when Mansi had gone to meet Sayyed at his apartment. Sayyed allegedly hit Mansi with a blunt object after an argument and then strangled her to death.

Sayyed took a cab from Andheri to Malad to dump the body in the cover of mangroves and fled the spot. A police officer told  that this happened between 3pm and 4pm.

The driver of the cab that Sayyed had taken alerted the police when he saw that Sayyed just dumped the bag and started leaving in a rickshaw.

The cab driver called the police who reached the spot and found the girl’s body.

The police tracked down Sayyed and were able to arrest him. Deputy commissioner of police Sangramsinh Nishandar, zone XI, told HT that an FIR has been lodged under murder sections of the Indian Penal Code and the accused has been arrested.”

S Nishandar, DCP, Zone 11 to ANIUnder Bangur Nagar police station limits, body of a woman was found inside a suitcase. On the basis of evidence, we have arrested a 20-year-old man who is a resident of Hyderabad. Further investigation is underway.

Source: Hindustan Times

Related Articles

