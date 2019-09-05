Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 05 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

Body of unidentified woman recovered in Biswanath

Body of unidentified woman recovered in Biswanath
September 05
15:55 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A body of an unidentified woman was recovered under mysterious condition at Haidabari’s Shiyalmari village under Biswanath District on Thursday morning.

Local people upon spotting the woman immediately informed the matter to the Biswanath police.

A mobile handset was also recovered in the spot.

Speaking before the media, local people claimed it to be a case of murder.

Meanwhile, Biswanath police had reached the spot and conducting an investigation in connection to the matter.

Further investigation is going on.

Source: The Sentinel

Tags
assamBiswanath
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.