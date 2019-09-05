Body of unidentified woman recovered in Biswanath

NET Bureau

A body of an unidentified woman was recovered under mysterious condition at Haidabari’s Shiyalmari village under Biswanath District on Thursday morning.

Local people upon spotting the woman immediately informed the matter to the Biswanath police.

A mobile handset was also recovered in the spot.

Speaking before the media, local people claimed it to be a case of murder.

Meanwhile, Biswanath police had reached the spot and conducting an investigation in connection to the matter.

Further investigation is going on.

Source: The Sentinel