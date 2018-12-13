Bollywood Movie With Naga Crew to Release on January 18

NET Bureau

Little Boy, a Bollywood movie with considerable Naga crew is slated to be released in India on January 18, 2019.

A major portion of the movie is being shot at various locations of Arunachal Pradesh like Itanagar and Ziro in the State. The movie speaks about the struggle of a little boy and the whole journey of an innocent man once framed by political power.

Directed by Shiraz Henry, the film stars Yajuvendra Pratap Singh, Rashmi Mishra, Rose Longchar, Chuzho Zhokhoi, Shishir Sharma in the lead roles.

Apart from Naga actress Rose Longchar in the leading role, the film also stars various artistes from Nagaland like Chuzho Zhokhoi and Zhatuo.

Produced by Abu Tani Films in association with Find Studioz with Yumlam Achung as producer and Rebecca Changkija Sema as co-producer, the costume and styling for the movie was done by T Limanaro Jamir from Nagaland.

The music directed by Abuzar was released by ZEE Music on December 9 last. The lyrics for the songs of the movie were written by lyricist Arafat Mahmood.

Rebecca said that due to their hard work, they were able to an all India release for the movie. Little Boy has been certified ‘U’ –Universal by the censor board.

SOURCE: Northeast Now

Image Credit: Northeast Now