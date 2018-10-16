Bollywood’s #MeToo: Saqib Saleem Shares His #MeToo Story

Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar has sparked an outrage and given voice to countless survivors to speak up against sexual assault and harassment at the workplace. B-Town bigwigs, including Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, Anirban Blah, Mukesh Chhabra have been named in the #MeToo storm that has hit Bollywood, amongst others. Even as we weigh in on the allegations and the rightful justice for the survivors, more accounts emerge against members of the Hindi film industry.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Race 3 actor revealed his traumatic #MeToo chronicle. “I don’t want to take names, but when I started out as an actor – I was only 21 years old – there was a man who tried to assault me. He tried to put his hand in my pants…When it happened with me, I whacked the guy and I told him to mind his own f***ing business and I left. I was 21, and of course, it scarred me, but I moved on,” he said.

On 9 October, Varun Grover has released a detailed statement denying the allegations against him. He has claimed that they are a defamatory tactic to silence his voice and hamper the #MeToo movement. Grover took to Twitter earlier to insist that the screenshot in question is “untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least”.

“Seeking closure”, the comedian and writer wrote, ‘Revolutions are beautiful. They are cathartic, powerful, necessary, and like #metoo – inevitable. And revolutions, inevitably, have some collateral damage too.Last week has been a whirlwind of sorts in my life. Amidst the distress and confusion, I have discovered the kind solidarity of many strangers. I was at the receiving end of an anonymous allegation that I know and can prove to be false. In the macro perspective, the wave is bigger and way more important than my isolated small case. Centuries of patriarchy and oppression have created a system that cannot be taken down through polite means.However, at the same time, my isolated small case does mean the world to me, my family and friends. It affects not just my mental health and professional life but my ability to take a social stand on every injustice I want to speak about.And therefore, I feel this earnest need to present my side even though no formal complaint has been filed against me. This closure is needed to maintain my own sanity.’