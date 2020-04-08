Bolsonaro cites Lord Hanuman’s Sanjeevani example to request India for hydroxychloroquine

India’s efforts in combating the deadly Novel Coronavirus pandemic and the international cooperation forged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come in for appreciation from Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

Brazil, the latest country to urge India to open the export of a key drug that is being tested as a cure for coronavirus, has referred to Hindu epic Ramayana while making its request.

Over 30 countries, led by the US, have been urging India to release anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in the fight against coronavirus or COVID-19.

In a letter to Mr Modi, President Bolsanaro compared India’s help and efforts in tackling the spread of COVID-19 to the efforts of Lord Hanuman in bringing Sanjeevani medicine from the Himalayan mountain range to save the life of Lakshmana.

Interestingly, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Wednesday.

Sources said the letter of the Brazilian President said that Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshamana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all people.

Brazilian President Bolsanaro was also the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day parade in January.

Mr Modi had spoken to him on telephone on April 4, stressing the significance of close cooperation between India and Brazil bilaterally as well as in multilateral institutional framework, to mitigate the grave crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister assured all possible support to Mr Bolsanaro in this difficult hour.

They agreed that their officials would remain in regular touch with respect to the COVID-19 situation and it’s emerging challenges.

Source: The New Indian Express

Photo: PMO Twitter