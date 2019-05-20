Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 21 May 2019

Northeast Today

Bomb blast at doctor’s residence in Imphal

Bomb blast at doctor’s residence in Imphal
May 20
12:18 2019
NET Bureau

A hand grenade hurled by suspected militants exploded at the residence of Dr Khongbantabam Vyas Singh in Imphal’s Thangmeiband on the night of May 18. The incident precisely occurred at around 11:00 pm. The doctor is currently working at Shija Healthcare and Research Institute, a private hospital in Imphal.

Except injuring a dog by the impact of the blast, no human casualty and damage of property was reported. A pit of around one-foot diameter was created near the main entrance gate of the doctor’s residence by the impact of the blast.
Police suspected hands of a militant group behind the bomb attack. An investigation has been initiated after registering a case, police said.
Residences of doctors in Imphal are being frequently attacked with bombs in the last few months.
Recently, suspected militants triggered a hand grenade at the residence of a doctor of RIMS hospital, Imphal, Dr Thokchom Chito at the same Thangmeiband area in Imphal on the night of April 24.

Source: The Morung Express

Dr Khongbantabam Vyas SinghGrenade BlastImphalShija Healthcare and Research Institute
