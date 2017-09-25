Bomb Blast Near Manipur Businessman’s House

Unidentified persons set off a bomb blast near the house of a businessman in Imphal early on Monday, causing damage to some buildings. No casualties were reported, police said.

The blast went off at 2 a.m. in Mantripukhri area. Police said the bomb was planted near the house of businessman Pankaj Jain.

Jain has denied that he had received any extortion threats from any armed group. The explosion took place in Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s constituency.

Biren Singh has strongly condemned the blast.”I have instructed DGP L.M. Khaute to begin the investigation,” he said.

Police said no arrests have been made so far.

Another bomb was detonated in the same locality some days back, injuring four persons who had come from other states. Security has been stepped up in the locality.

-IANS