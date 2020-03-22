Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 22 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Bon Jovi member David Bryan tests positive for Coronavirus

Bon Jovi member David Bryan tests positive for Coronavirus
March 22
12:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

David Bryan, the founding member of iconic rock band Bon Jovi, revealed on Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Bryan shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that he has been in quarantine for the past one week and his condition is improving. “I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week.

“And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American,” the 58-year-old musician wrote.

Bryan is the latest member from the American music community to be diagnosed with COVID-19, which first originated in China’s Wuhan city, has claimed over 13,000 lives.

Singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, producer Andrew Watt and gospel singer Sandi Patty are among the artists who have shared their experiences with coronavirus.

Source: India TV News

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.