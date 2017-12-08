Boney M to Hold Show in Kohima on December 10

Famous international vocal group the Boney M will hold a show in Kohima on December 10.

The event called “Christmas with Boney M” will be held at the Hockey ground, IG stadium, the organisers Nagaland Outdoor Club said in a release on Thursday.

The band will be led by its founding member Liz Mitchell and her line up comprising Toni Ashcroft, Valerie Margaret Jacinth and Vanessa Paulette, the release said.

The Boney M has a number of hit songs such as Rivers of Babylon, Marys Boy Child, Daddy Cool, Sunny, Ma Baker, Belfast, Rasputin, Brown Girl In The Ring. The band will arrive in Kohima on December 9.

