Mon, 28 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Bongaigaon College Bags First Prize in March Past Competition

Bongaigaon College Bags First Prize in March Past Competition
January 28
14:00 2019
Pulakesh Das

The country celebrated the 70th Republic day on Saturday by remembering the Indians for whom the Constitution of India came into effect. In Bongaigaon district too, the Republic Day was celebrated with grand military parade followed by a diverse cultural programme where a number of schools and colleges of the district took part.

Organized by Bongaigaon district administration, the celebration of the Republic Day witnessed a host of competitions among different institutions of the district.

In the March Past competition, Bongaigaon College (Boys) team won the first prize which was held at the Gandhi Maidan of the city.  Led by Commander Nittam Saha, the Bongaigaon College (Boys) team was guided by Mr. Ripunjay Bezbaruah, Assistant Professor of the department of English.

70th Republic dayassamBongaigaon College
