Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 23 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Boost for BJP in Nagaland as More Leaders Join

Boost for BJP in Nagaland as More Leaders Join
January 22
21:15 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

As many as 15 leaders, including former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader K.L.Chishi on Monday joined the BJP to contest the February 27 Assembly elections in Nagaland.

Independent legislator Jacob Zhimomi, who quit as member of the Nagaland assembly on Sunday also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of its General Secretary in-charge of northeastern states, Ram Madhav.

Welcoming Chishi and others into the BJP fold, Madhav described the elections to the 60 member state assembly will be crucial in terms of working for solution to the seven-decade-old Naga insurgency.

“We are committed to bring peace & prosperity in Nagaland and taking everyone along with a promise of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chishi maintained that all were “committed to reach an agreement”. “Preserving the diversity of every culture is the priority of the BJP. This election is for solution (to the Naga insurgency problem),” he said.

On August 3, 2015, the central government and the separatist National Socialist Council of Nagaland Issac-Muivah (NSCN-IM) signed the Framework Agreement to end the insurgency.

Last year, the government had also signed an agreement with a Working Committee comprising six Naga National Political Groups.

Chishi said that he choose to be part of the BJP as it has the “guts” to find a solution between the Indian government and the Naga people, unlike the Congress.

“The joining of 15 leaders, including the veteran Congress leader Chishi and Zhimomi would surely boost the image and create the BJP wave in Nagaland,” said state BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu.

He said more political leaders from other political parties, including sitting legislators, are expected to join his party.

-IANS

Tags
BJP in NagalandKL Chishi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.