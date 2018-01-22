Boost for BJP in Nagaland as More Leaders Join

As many as 15 leaders, including former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader K.L.Chishi on Monday joined the BJP to contest the February 27 Assembly elections in Nagaland.

Independent legislator Jacob Zhimomi, who quit as member of the Nagaland assembly on Sunday also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of its General Secretary in-charge of northeastern states, Ram Madhav.

Welcoming Chishi and others into the BJP fold, Madhav described the elections to the 60 member state assembly will be crucial in terms of working for solution to the seven-decade-old Naga insurgency.

“We are committed to bring peace & prosperity in Nagaland and taking everyone along with a promise of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chishi maintained that all were “committed to reach an agreement”. “Preserving the diversity of every culture is the priority of the BJP. This election is for solution (to the Naga insurgency problem),” he said.

On August 3, 2015, the central government and the separatist National Socialist Council of Nagaland Issac-Muivah (NSCN-IM) signed the Framework Agreement to end the insurgency.

Last year, the government had also signed an agreement with a Working Committee comprising six Naga National Political Groups.

Chishi said that he choose to be part of the BJP as it has the “guts” to find a solution between the Indian government and the Naga people, unlike the Congress.

“The joining of 15 leaders, including the veteran Congress leader Chishi and Zhimomi would surely boost the image and create the BJP wave in Nagaland,” said state BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu.

He said more political leaders from other political parties, including sitting legislators, are expected to join his party.

