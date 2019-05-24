Bootcamp concludes successfully at Assam Startup – The Nest

Assam Startup – The Nest conducted its first bootcamp on 10 May 2019. The day-long workshop was a part of Pitch Hatch 1.0, the mega pitching event that adjudged the first batch of startups to be incubated at The Nest.

The bootcamp on “What Investors Want” was especially curated for the shortlisted startupsfrom the incubation contest who were gearing up to pitch their startup ideas before the jury on 11 May at The Nest.

The workshop began with a resourceful session by Sushanto Mitra, Founder and CEO of Lead Angels, India’s first privately owned startup investing network. He charted out the frameworks for developing an unerring business model and was followed by a question and answer session with the startups. Chandradeep Mitra, Advisor and Mentor at IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, also spoke, at length, about the nitty gritty of rolling out a strategic business plan. He, along with Vikram Duggal, Investor and Mentor, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, spelled out crucial guidelines to be followed while preparing a pitch deck for investors. The bootcamp concluded with an interesting presentation on the reasons why a lot of startups fail by Sanjay Enishetty, the Managing Director and CEO of 50K Ventures.

The event was attended by around 150 startup entrepreneurs, who made the most of the opportunity to seek suggestions and insights from the speakers on the various aspects and elements of a startup.

The guest speakers were pleasantly surprised by the enthusiasm and competencies of the startups in Assam where the startup ecosystem is yet to fully develop. With Assam Startup – The Nest gearing up to induct the first batch of startups for incubation, they expressed confidence of seeing some amazing startups emerging from the state in the next few years.