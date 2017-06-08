Thu, 08 Jun 2017

Bopanna-Dabrowski Clinch French Open Mixed Doubles Title

June 08
17:40 2017
Rohan Bopanna lifted his maiden Grand Slam title by winning the French Open mixed doubles trophy with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski, becoming only the fourth Indian ever to clinch a major on Thursday.

The Indian-Canadian pair came out with their best as they defeated the German-Colombian pair of Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah in the final to clinch the title in Paris. The seventh-seeded Indo-Canadian pair staged a comeback after losing the opening set and defeated Lena Groenefeld and Farah 6-2, 2-6, 12-10 in a summit clash that lasted for one hour and six minutes at Court Philippe Chatrier.

With the feat, Bopanna has now become?only the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam title after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza. It was the only second time that the 37-year-old from Bengaluru made it to finals of the grand slam event.

Bopanna, with then partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan, finished runners-up in the 2010 US Open men’s doubles to the Bryan brothers.

-ANI

Bopanna-DabrowskiFrench Open Mixed Doubles
