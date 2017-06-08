Bopanna-Dabrowski Clinch French Open Mixed Doubles Title

Rohan Bopanna lifted his maiden Grand Slam title by winning the French Open mixed doubles trophy with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski, becoming only the fourth Indian ever to clinch a major on Thursday.

The Indian-Canadian pair came out with their best as they defeated the German-Colombian pair of Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah in the final to clinch the title in Paris. The seventh-seeded Indo-Canadian pair staged a comeback after losing the opening set and defeated Lena Groenefeld and Farah 6-2, 2-6, 12-10 in a summit clash that lasted for one hour and six minutes at Court Philippe Chatrier.

With the feat, Bopanna has now become?only the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam title after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza. It was the only second time that the 37-year-old from Bengaluru made it to finals of the grand slam event.

Bopanna, with then partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan, finished runners-up in the 2010 US Open men’s doubles to the Bryan brothers.

