Fri, 24 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Borang reviews progress of PMSYM Yojna

Borang reviews progress of PMSYM Yojna
January 24
11:12 2020
NET Bureau

ADC Pasighat, Tatdo Borang on Thursday reviewed the progress of PMSYM (Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan) Yojna that provides for a minimum monthly assured pension of 3000/-for unorganized sector workers. After threadbare discussion, Borang was of the view that enrollments were below the expectation level. He admitted that unavailability of database of these unorganized sector workers was the main difficulty in approaching them directly. He however directed the concerned officers to carryout wide awareness cum enrollment drive in all administrative centers in the district, urging the targeted group to voluntary register names.

Emphasizing upon the need of implementation of the scheme, ADC Borang appealed the media fraternity for wide publicity stating that PMSYM is related to voluntary and periodic contribution based pension system meant for unorganized workers which include home based workers, street vendors, cobblers, rag pickers domestic workers etc who are in the age group of 18-40 yrs having monthly income of Rs. 15000/- or bellow.

The meeting was attended by T. Ringu (LO), Astt. Employment Officer Ome Taggu, Registering Officer Tokmem Jamoh and other.

