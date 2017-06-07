Border Haat Site Selected in Tripura

A joint team of governments of India and Bangladesh has selected a site for establishing a border haat in Dhalai district of Tripura.

“We have agreed to set up a border haat at Kamalpur (Kurmaghat) after conducting an on the spot visit by a joint Indo-Bangla team,” Additional District Magistrate of Dhalai, D K Chakma, said. Besides location, items to be sold at the proposed border haat and finalisation of vendors were also done in a meeting held on Tuesday in presence of Additional DM of Moulavi Bazar of Bangladesh, he said.

“This was the first meeting of border haat management committee and it was very much successful. We will meet on regular basis to establish the Border Haat at the earliest,” Chakma said.

However, there was a problem too in setting up the haat at Kamalpur/Kurmaghat as a canal would come on the way if it was set up along the zero line of the international border. As per guidelines, border haats should come up along the zero lone of Indo-Bangla border.

The Industries and Commerce department would send an expert to find a solution to the problem, said Chakma, who led the Indian team. Currently two border haats are functional in Tripura – one at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and another at Srinagar in South Tripura district. Another border haat at Raghna in North Tripura district is also in the pipeline and its site has been selected.

-PTI