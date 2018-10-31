Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 31 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Border Personnel Meeting Conducted At Indo – China Border

Border Personnel Meeting Conducted At Indo – China Border
October 31
11:05 2018
A Military Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) between the border guarding troops of Indian and Peoples’ Liberation Army was conducted on 30 October 2018 on the Chinese side at Bum-La.

The Indian delegation was led by Brigadier ZubinBhatnagar and PLA Delegation led by SeniorColonelYao Shi Cheng.  The BPM commenced with the Indian delegation being received by PLA at the famous Heap of Stones at Bum-La Pass, followed by rendition of national anthems and a formal meeting to discuss various issues  between the two delegations. Both sides highlighted importance of such meetings for maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The BPM mechanism in Bum-La sector was established in 1990, for  enhancing interaction between the border guarding troops of the two sides. The Delegations interacted in a friendly environment and  parted with a feeling of commitment towards enhancing cooperation and maintaining the peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the agreements and protocols signed between their Governments to maintain peace and tranquility along the borders.

Indo-China Border
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
