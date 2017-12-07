Border Protection Grid to be set up in India-Bangladesh Frontier: Rajnath

Stating that international border security is of top priority to the government, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said multi-layered ‘Border Protection Grid’ would be set up across the India-Bangladesh border.

“The total length of India-Bangladesh border is 4,096 km of which 3,006 km has been fenced. But remaining 1,090 km of border is not fenced yet. We have decided to implement technological solution in this region which can also be termed as non-physical barrier,” Singh said after conducting a meeting in Kolkata on developmental security issues in the India-Bangladesh border with the chief ministers of states bordering Bangladesh.

“Of the non-fenced areas, 684 km would be secured with fence and related infrastructures. The remaining 406 km of border area would come under non-physical barriers as fencing in these places is not feasible,” he pointed out.

He also said that apart from the physical and non-physical barriers, the entire India-Bangladesh border would be brought under ‘Border Protection Grid’ for fool-proof security.

“The grid will comprise of various elements including physical and non-physical barriers, surveillance systems, intelligence agencies, state police, Border Security Force (BSF) and other state and central agencies,” he added.

-IANS