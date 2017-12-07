Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 07 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Border Protection Grid to be set up in India-Bangladesh Frontier: Rajnath

Border Protection Grid to be set up in India-Bangladesh Frontier: Rajnath
December 07
21:08 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Stating that international border security is of top priority to the government, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said multi-layered ‘Border Protection Grid’ would be set up across the India-Bangladesh border.

“The total length of India-Bangladesh border is 4,096 km of which 3,006 km has been fenced. But remaining 1,090 km of border is not fenced yet. We have decided to implement technological solution in this region which can also be termed as non-physical barrier,” Singh said after conducting a meeting in Kolkata on developmental security issues in the India-Bangladesh border with the chief ministers of states bordering Bangladesh.

“Of the non-fenced areas, 684 km would be secured with fence and related infrastructures. The remaining 406 km of border area would come under non-physical barriers as fencing in these places is not feasible,” he pointed out.

He also said that apart from the physical and non-physical barriers, the entire India-Bangladesh border would be brought under ‘Border Protection Grid’ for fool-proof security.

“The grid will comprise of various elements including physical and non-physical barriers, surveillance systems, intelligence agencies, state police, Border Security Force (BSF) and other state and central agencies,” he added.

-IANS

Tags
Border Protection GridIndia-Bangladesh FrontierIndia–Bangladesh border
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.