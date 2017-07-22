Sat, 22 Jul 2017

‘Both Centre, Assam Govt Committed to Make Farmers Economically Self-Reliant’

July 22
13:09 2017
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday asserted that both the central and the state governments were committed to make farmers economically self-reliant.

“I urge farmers to actively engage in cultivation for strengthening the state’s rural economy and we must go for double cropping to increase agricultural produce,” the chief minister said while participating in a community paddy transplantation ceremony at Mahmora Konwar village in Assam’s Charaideo district.

The Centre has rolled out many agricultural and allied schemes such as Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana etc which are aimed to rejuvenate the agricultural sector, he said.

Sonowal said Rs 30,000 crore will invested in revenue villages of state to double farm income under the Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana. He said the state government has already initiated process for distributing one tractor in each village under the mega scheme during the current financial year and urged the banking sector to simplify the process for farmers to avail this loan.

Sonowal assured adequate steps to ensure minimum support price for farmers and improve the marketing mechanism of agricultural yields. He also underlined the efforts of the government to make the state free from pollution by enhancing the forest cover.

-PTI

Sarbananda Sonowal
