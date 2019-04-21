Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 21 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Boxing: Shiva Thapa makes winning start;Lovlina, Deepak enter quarters in Asian C'ships

Boxing: Shiva Thapa makes winning start;Lovlina, Deepak enter quarters in Asian C’ships
April 21
12:34 2019
NET Bureau

In Boxing, Shiva Thapa inched closer to adding a record fourth medal by entering the 60 kilogram pre-quarterfinals in the Asian Championships in Bangkok.

World Championships bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69 kilogram) and Deepak (49 kilogram) also made it to the last-eight stage. 
   
Thapa secured a thrilling 4-1 win over Korea’s Kim Wonho and is now a couple of wins away from a medal to add to the gold, bronze and silver he won in 2013, 2015 and 2017 editions. 

Lovlina Borgohain, also of Assam, began her medal quest in an impressive fashion, outpunching Vietnam’s Tran Thi Linh 5-0 to advance to the quarter-finals. 

National champion and Makran Cup gold medallist Deepak continued his good form at this elite event with yet another commanding 5-0 win over Sri Lanka’s Mutunaka Pedi Gedara.
Source: Newsonair

