Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 09 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Boy, Whose 22 Litres Blood was Sucked by Hookworms, Cured

Boy, Whose 22 Litres Blood was Sucked by Hookworms, Cured
January 08
22:31 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a rare case, a 14-year-old boy, whose 22 litres of blood was sucked by hookworms in his small intestine since the last two years, was cured through a deworming therapy at a city hospital in Delhi.

The diagnosis was possible only after hospital recommended the rarely-used vitamin capsule-size endoscopy. According to doctors, the boy was referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) in August last year with complaints of passage of blood in his stool.

“The child was suffering from iron deficiency anaemia for the last two years. He was being managed with repeated blood transfusions and received 50 units (22 litres) of blood transfusions in the last two years,” said Anil Arora, Chairperson of Gasreroenterology Department at SRGH.

Arora said the patient’s diagnosis could not be established despite various repeated tests including esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), colonoscopy and radiographic studies of the intestine. The patient’s haemoglobin was low at 5.86. As the problem persisted and there was gastrointestinal bleeding, the doctor decided to go for the rarely-used Capsule endoscopy.

Capsule endoscopy is a procedure that uses a tiny wireless camera to take pictures of the digestive tract. A capsule endoscopy camera sits inside a vitamin-size capsule that the patient has to swallow. Calling the findings “shocking”, Arora said: “We could see multiple hookworms buried in small intestine and were seen actively sucking blood with dancing movements.

“Sucked blood could be seen in the cavity of hookworms, giving red colour to them. White coloured hookworms who had not yet sucked blood were seen lying quiet in the small bowel.”

“After treatment the child recovered and his haemoglobin increased to 11 gm/dl,” said Arora, describing the health condition of the patient. The rare medical case has been published in the latest edition of Journal of Infectious Diseases and Therapy.

“Conventionally, hookworm infestation is found commonly in Asian population. Manifestation of hookworms can be prevented by avoiding barefoot walking and maintenance of food hygiene,” he said.

-IANS

Tags
Hookworm
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.