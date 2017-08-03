Braid Chopping Case: Elderly Woman, Termed as ‘Witch’, Lynched to Death

An elderly Dalit woman, termed an evil witch involved in chopping of braids of women, was beaten to death near Agra on Wednesday morning, police said.

Family members told police that the old woman had gone to the field to relieve herself, but lost her way and entered the Baghaels Mutnai village under Dauki police station, 25 km from the city, where she was surrounded by a group of men who accused her of coming to cut the hair of some young girls.

Her son Manoj told the police that his mother had identified herself and kept pleading to be let off, but a group refused to free her and kept beating her.

As news spread, people from her mohalla ran to rescue her, but she died on way to the hospital.

A senior police official said she was mentally unstable and incoherent, while her grey hair and scary looks seem to have prejudiced the locals. Two persons named in the FIR have disappeared from the village.

Over last two weeks, several cases of women’s braids being mysteriously chopped off have emerged. The incidents have mostly been reported from villages or slum-areas.

Most women claimed to have fallen unconscious when their braids were chopped off leading to the villagers blaming godmen, ghosts, witches.

-IANS