Brave constable jumps into Dikrong river to save trapped couple in Arunachal

|Vasudha Roy|

In a heroic act of humanity, a police officer from Arunachal Police set an example for others when he put his life at stake to save another. On December 7, the Doimukh police station in Papum Pare district was informed about a couple stuck inside a sinking vehicle in the middle of the Dikrong River, following which a team of police officers rushed to the spot.

Owing to the Pare Hydro Electric Project upstream, the water levels steadily rose and the situation intensified. Additionally, the NDRF and SDRF forces were yet to arrive. In the urgent state of affairs, Tsering Dorjee Goiba, Head Constable of the Doimukh police station jumped to action and dived into the river to save their lives. In the absence of safety gear, he achieved this applaudable feat by putting his own life to risk. The rescued were identified as Santu Flago and his wife Tassar Pinia of Forest colony, Itanagar.

The locals and the police personnel witnessing the event greatly applauded his sense of duty. The former has also appealed to the Papum Pare district administration to recommend his name for state awards so that more people would be inspired by this humanitarian deed. Further, Mr Tana Hali Tara (MLA, Doimukh Assembly Constituency), All Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union (ASYDSU), and All Memba Students’ Union (AMSU) have honoured his valiance and requested higher authorities to recommend him for honorary promotion as a matter of reward. The AMSU has also requested the government recommended his name for bravery award. Reportedly, Tsering has been involved with many such life-saving activities in the past.