Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 06 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Brave constable jumps into Dikrong river to save trapped couple in Arunachal

Brave constable jumps into Dikrong river to save trapped couple in Arunachal
January 06
15:45 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

|Vasudha Roy|

 

In a heroic act of humanity, a police officer from Arunachal Police set an example for others when he put his life at stake to save another. On December 7, the Doimukh police station in Papum Pare district was informed about a couple stuck inside a sinking vehicle in the middle of the Dikrong River, following which a team of police officers rushed to the spot.

Owing to the Pare Hydro Electric Project upstream, the water levels steadily rose and the situation intensified. Additionally, the NDRF and SDRF forces were yet to arrive. In the urgent state of affairs, Tsering Dorjee Goiba, Head Constable of the Doimukh police station jumped to action and dived into the river to save their lives. In the absence of safety gear, he achieved this applaudable feat by putting his own life to risk. The rescued were identified as Santu Flago and his wife Tassar Pinia of Forest colony, Itanagar.

The locals and the police personnel witnessing the event greatly applauded his sense of duty. The former has also appealed to the Papum Pare district administration to recommend his name for state awards so that more people would be inspired by this humanitarian deed. Further, Mr Tana Hali Tara (MLA, Doimukh Assembly Constituency), All Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union (ASYDSU), and All Memba Students’ Union (AMSU) have honoured his valiance and requested higher authorities to recommend him for honorary promotion as a matter of reward. The AMSU has also requested the government recommended his name for bravery award. Reportedly, Tsering has been involved with many such life-saving activities in the past.

Tags
Itanagar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.