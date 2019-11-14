Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 14 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India’s R-Day celebrations

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India’s R-Day celebrations
November 14
11:53 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations next year.

Prime Minister Modi met Bolsonaro on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit held here to focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India’s ties with the world’s five major economies.

During his meeting with Bolsonaro, Prime Minister Modi invited the President of Brazil to be the chief guest at the Republic Day 2020. Bolsonaro accepted the invitation with pleasure. The two leaders held “fruitful talks” to strengthen the bilateral ties. Prime Minister Modi invited Bolsonaro to the Republic Day, 2020. The Brazilian President has accepted the invitation with pleasure, according to an official statement.

“Both leaders agreed that on this occasion, the two countries can comprehensively enhance our strategic partnership,” it said.

Modi said that he looked forward to discussing matters relating to trade. He also outlined areas for potential investment from Brazil, including in areas of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies and biofuels, the statement said.

The Brazilian President expressed his readiness and informed Prime Minister Modi that a large business delegation will accompany him to India, it said, adding that the two leaders also discussed other areas of cooperation including space and defence sectors. Modi also welcomed the decision of the President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens.

Source: Deccan Chronicle

Tags
BrazilBRICS summitIndaJair Bolsonaronarendra modiRepublic Day
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.