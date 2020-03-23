Brazil’s football clubs hand over their stadiums to turn them into field hospitals

Brazil’s top football clubs are handing over their stadiums to allow health authorities to turn them into field hospitals and clinics to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Football in Brazil has been suspended until further notice and more than half the clubs in Brazil’s “Serie A” have given up their stadiums to expand hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus.

Authorities in Sao Paulo said, they would install 200 beds in a field hospital at the Pacaembu municipal stadium to relieve pressure on the city’s hospitals. Brazil currently has 1,128 confirmed infections and 18 deaths.

Source: News On Air